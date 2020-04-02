The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu tests negative again for COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 2, 2020 23:48
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu performed an additional test for coronavirus on Thursday, testing negative for the disease but will remain in quarantine until Wednesday as a precautionary measure.


Finance Minister Kahlon, Office Director Babad test negative for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/03/2020 12:23 AM
White House likely to advise people in coronavirus hot spots to wear mask
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/03/2020 12:01 AM
IDF reports 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases, all in light condition
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 11:26 PM
Global coronavirus cases top 1 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:43 PM
US Army rolls into Seattle with field hospital built for combat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:38 PM
Iraq has confirmed thousands more COVID-19 cases than reported
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:21 PM
Facebook launches fact-checker on WhatsApp to fight coronavirus hoaxes
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 10:15 PM
Temple Mount activists to Netanyahu: Passover offering against COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/02/2020 09:31 PM
US eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 08:03 PM
Extremists demonstrate in Bnei Brak against coronavirus regulations
Britain to target 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:55 PM
US CDC reports 213,144 coronavirus cases, 4,513 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:46 PM
Global coronavirus deaths top 50,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:45 PM
Democrats delay presidential convention until August
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:16 PM
New York has ventilators to last 6 days, says Governor Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/02/2020 07:15 PM
