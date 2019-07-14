Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

New Right heads' future still uncertain as deadline draws near

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned to Bennett on Sunday and told him not to run in the upcoming elections, and he will be appointed as Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 14, 2019 09:02
1 minute read.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) flanked by Naftali Bennett (L) and Ayelet Shaked (R)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) flanked by Naftali Bennett (L) and Ayelet Shaked (R). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

 
The future of the heads of the New Right Party, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, still remain uncertain as the deadline for the upcoming September 17 election draws near.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu turned to Bennett on Sunday and told him not to run in the upcoming elections - for doing so he will be appointed as Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, according to the Knesset channel.


Bennett's office responded to the report, claiming that "The New Right headed by Naftali Bennett brings a unique message of true, moral and liberal Right, and of Israeli Jewry without coercion. We will run in the elections with all our might in order to be a strong and powerful force in the next government. Any other offer is irrelevant."

On the other hand, Shaked is not wait for offers as she held negotiations with the Union of Right Wing Parties, making demands to become the party leader and reserve fifty percent of the list for her followers.

It was reported that on Sunday, in her negotiations, Shaked was willing to drop one of the demands, according to sources, and said that "I offer the URP members to learn how to do the job and not hold the negotiations for the media to see."



