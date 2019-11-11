Netanyahu to Gantz: Minority gov. that supports terror - not even one day

"There is one government that must be established, this is a broad national unity government," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. "There is one other government that must not be established, and this is a minority government that includes the Arab parties. A government that depends on the Arab parties is a danger to Israel."



Netanyahu was speaking at the Bnei Akiva educational conference.

"I turn here to Benny Gantz," Netanyahu continued. "Benny, you were the chief of staff during Operation Protective Edge. We conducted this operation together."Remember what Ahmad Tibi did in the operation?" he continued. "They called to launch an investigation against me and wrote, 'Gantz, your hands are bloodied.' With these people do you want to form a government?"He said Gantz should abandon the idea of any left-wing government that depends on Ahmad Tibi or any other members of the Arab Joint List that support terror and "do not recognize at all the right of the Israeli state."And don't tell me a three-month government," the prime minister said. "This government should not even be one day."

