Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Netanyahu to Gantz: Minority gov. that supports terror - not even one day

"There is one other government that must not be established, and this is a minority government that includes the Arab parties," the prime minister said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 11, 2019 17:29
PM Benjamin Netanyahu the dedication of the new visitor’s center at JNF-KKL Hula Lake Park, November

PM Benjamin Netanyahu the dedication of the new visitor’s center at JNF-KKL Hula Lake Park, November 5 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

"There is one government that must be established, this is a broad national unity government," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. "There is one other government that must not be established, and this is a minority government that includes the Arab parties. A government that depends on the Arab parties is a danger to Israel."

Netanyahu was speaking at the Bnei Akiva educational conference.

"I turn here to Benny Gantz," Netanyahu continued. "Benny, you were the chief of staff during Operation Protective Edge. We conducted this operation together.

"Remember what Ahmad Tibi did in the operation?" he continued. "They called to launch an investigation against me and wrote, 'Gantz, your hands are bloodied.' With these people do you want to form a government?"

He said Gantz should abandon the idea of any left-wing government that depends on Ahmad Tibi or any other members of the Arab Joint List that support terror and "do not recognize at all the right of the Israeli state.

"And don't tell me a three-month government," the prime minister said. "This government should not even be one day."


Related Content

November 11, 2019
Jordan's king tours enclave along Israel border after end of lease deal

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings