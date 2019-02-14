Netanyahu to appoint foreign minister in cabinet meeting Sunday

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU – he hasn’t hesitated to incite against the police and state prosecutor. .
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will appoint a foreign minster in his place during the cabinet meeting on Sunday, the State informed the High Court on Thursday.
The move comes after the Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned the High Court of Justice about the number of portfolios the prime minister holds.
Netanyahu has served as defense minister since Yisrael Beitenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman resigned from his post in November
, following a cease-fire arrangement with Hamas
after the terrorist organization fired more than 500 rockets at Israel within two days
.
Netanyahu subsequently took on the defense portfolio, already holding the Foreign Ministry, the Health Ministry and the Immigration and Absorption Ministry portfolios.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel said in response, "We welcome the apparent appointment that came only under the sword of the Supreme Court, and we hope that it will be implemented."
"In our opinion, the prime minister should not reach a situation in which he holds so many important posts- including the foreign affairs and defense portfolio - simultaneously, and hope that this unacceptable norm, which was also the prime minister's situation in the beginning of the term, will not repeat itself "
