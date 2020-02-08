The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu to make 'important speech' on Facebook page

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 18:29
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday evening that he intends to broadcast an important speech he will be making at 8 p.m. live on his Facebook page.
Thai security forces storm mall to help hundreds escape
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 06:16 PM
Lebanon's Aoun says a number of states expressed desire to help Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 05:49 PM
Israeli 2-year-old who came back from Thailand clear of coronavirus
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/08/2020 04:49 PM
Sea of Galilee rose by three centimeters over the past 24 hours
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/08/2020 04:44 PM
France to close two schools near ski resort after coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 04:40 PM
Iran says ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 03:10 PM
French ice sports federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 02:25 PM
Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus - Singapore prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 02:22 PM
Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 02:12 PM
Singapore says second evacuation flight from Wuhan to return on Sunday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 01:26 PM
US awaits China's approval to send in experts as part of WHO team
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 12:59 PM
MK Bar-Lev: Blue and White behaves like a chameleon changing colors
  • By ARIK BENDER/MAARIV
  • 02/08/2020 12:53 PM
Beijing eases traffic restrictions as coronavirus keeps drivers off roads
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 11:24 AM
UAE reports seven diagnosed with coronavirus, as two more detected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 09:06 AM
Thailand reports seven new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/08/2020 08:44 AM
