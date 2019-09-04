Netanyahu to go to Moscow soon for meeting with Putin

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Moscow last month.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will fly to Russia “soon” to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Wednesday.



The announcement comes just a day after Netanyahu cancelled a one day visit to India planned for Monday, citing “scheduling issues.”

A pre-election meeting with Putin is widely seen as an effort by Netanyahu both to highlight his credentials as a world statesman able to meet with world leaders, and an effort to woo Russian-speaking immigrants away from Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party.Netanyahu last met Putin in April, five days before the previous election, when he thanked the Russian president for assistance in returning the remains of IDF Sgt. Zachary Baumel to Israel.On Tuesday, Netanyahu said at the cabinet meeting that efforts were underway to arrange for another trilateral summit in Jerusalem of US, Russian and Israeli security officials to discuss the removal of Iran forces from Syria.

