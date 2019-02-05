Netanyahu to meet Putin later this month

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday that he will be travelling to Moscow in just over two weeks for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



This will be the second meeting between the two leaders since Syria’s downing of a Russian intelligence plane in September, an incident that strained Jerusalem-Moscow ties. Netanyahu and Putin met briefly in Paris in November on the sidelines of ceremonies commemorating 100 years to the end of World War I.

Netanyahu’s announcement came as he greeted visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen to his office.Netanyahu said that he and Putin will discuss “regional issues,” including the situation and Syria and ways to strengthen the de-confliction mechanism set up between the two countries to prevent any accidental engagement between their militaries in Syria."It is critical that we continue to deny Iran establishing a base in Syria," he said. "In many ways we've denied them progress but we are committed to continue doing so."The scheduled meeting on February 21 will be the 11th between the two men since Russia moved into Syria militarily in September 2015. The two men also speak frequently on the phone.The visit is another in a list of scheduled or planned visits Netanyahu has on his calendar before the April 9 elections. He has already announced plans to attend a US-sponsored conference on the Mideast next week in Warsaw.In addition, he is widely expected to attend the AIPAC conference in Washington in late March, and also meet during that trip with US President Donald Trump.There have also been unconfirmed reports that Netanyahu plans to attend the Munich Security Conference which takes place February 15-17, visit India for a day later this month, and also fly to Morocco in late March.Conventional wisdom holds that trips abroad during the campaign benefit Netanyahu, as they underscore his diplomatic achievements at a time when his opponents want to focus on the investigations against him

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



