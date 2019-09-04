Netanyahu to push voting booth cameras bill despite A-G rejection

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to promote legislation putting security cameras in polling places despite Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit's opposition, he said Wednesday evening.

"We won't let them steal the elections," Netanyahu said.

Likud plans to bring the bill to a vote next week, which is only one week before the September 17 election.

The prime minister's party has pointed to cases of voter fraud, some of which are still being adjudicated in court, and argued that the Right should have received a higher percentage of the vote than reflected in the makeup of the Knesset, and cameras preventing voter fraud could have stopped a second election from happening this year.

Central Elections Committee chairman and High Court Justice Hanan Melcer said the law would make it impossible for the election to run smoothly, and Mandelblit released a letter Wednesday expressing agreement and saying that there are legal problems with the proposal.

