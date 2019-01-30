Netanyahu to visit India on February 11th- report

Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi..
(photo credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
X
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a day-long visit to India on February 11th, Indian news agency the Press Trust of India reported on Wednesday.
Netanyahu made a state visit to India in January 2018.Prime Minister Netanyahu will be in India only for a day on February 11 and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been confirmed. Other details are being worked out," PTI quoted sources as saying.
After a welcoming ceremony last January, Netanyahu said he was was “deeply moved” by the honor “shown the people of Israel and the State of Israel” in the welcoming ceremony held in the morning at the presidential residence.
The pair praised a "new era" of cooperation between the two countries during the state visit and signed bilateral agreements in the fields of energy, cinema, aviation, cyber, mutual investments, according to Netanyahu's office. Herb Kenion contributed to this report
