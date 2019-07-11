Netanyahu visits housing units for Holocaust survivors, Olim in Ashkelon

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited on Thursday a housing units project in Ashkelon aimed for Holocaust survivors and Olim mostly from the Soviet Union.
Netanyahu summerized his visit by saying that "For years, with regard to immigrants from the Soviet Union, there was a policy of much talk and zero deeds. We changed it. What you see is a revolution in public housing - we are talking about thousands of housing units, currently 1000 and soon 3000, new houses, modern buildings with all the necessary services.""The vast majority of those who populate these houses are new immigrants, of course there will also be Holocaust survivors. Instead of talking about the solutions, we brought the solutions. We are doing more and more for the immigrants," Netanyahu added.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>