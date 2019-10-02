Netanyahu's lawyers: 'Not looking to seek pardon or plea deal'

On his way to represent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his long awaited indictment hearings, Attorney Ram Caspi refused to answer when asked if the hearing will lead to all charges being dropped, but said that the subject of pardon or a plea deal was not discussed during internal meetings.



Another of Netanyahu's lawyers, Amit Hadad, backed up Caspi's no pardon claims, adding that "we will present today all the evidence that everyone knows and some new evidence. We believe in the hearing process and we believe that after the hearings all three cases will be dropped."



