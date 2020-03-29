The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netherlands records over 9,000 new coronavirus cases, 132 new deaths

By REUTERS  
MARCH 29, 2020 15:18
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands passed 10,000 on Sunday, health authorities said, adding that the rise in deaths and hospitalizations continued to show signs of slowing.
In its daily update, the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) said confirmed cases rose by 1,104 to 10,866, an 11% increase. There were 132 new deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 771.
"Just as in the preceding days, the number of hospitalized patients and the number of deaths are increasing less quickly than would have been expected without measures," the RIVM said.
But because health authorities are testing mostly only the very sick and healthcare workers for the virus, the real number of infections is likely to be far higher, the RIVM said.
The Dutch government ordered social distancing measures, closed schools and most businesses and banned public gatherings in mid-March.
Bennett: Defense Ministry must be given control of the coronavirus crisis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 02:42 PM
Fuel prices to drop by over 17% in April, Energy Ministry says
Swiss govt says 257 dead from coronavirus, 14,336 tested positive
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 01:05 PM
Police arrest haredi coronavirus lockdown violators
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 01:03 PM
Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 12:45 PM
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 12:44 PM
13th Israeli dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 11:54 AM
UK government 'very concerned' after death toll surpasses 1,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 11:38 AM
Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 10:46 AM
South Korea to impose mandatory coronavirus quarantine on all arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 10:31 AM
Yesh Atid to former allies: Not too late to turn back from Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 09:00 AM
Thailand reports 143 new coronavirus cases and one death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 08:09 AM
New York Knicks owner Jim Dolan tests positive for the coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 07:14 AM
IDF soldiers to be deployed at checkpoints in city entrances
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 06:40 AM
Pence: decision on whether to reopen economy will be made this week
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 05:33 AM
