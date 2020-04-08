The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

New York state reports most coronavirus cases in world, overtaking Spain

By REUTERS  
APRIL 8, 2020 20:48
New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally.
The U.S. state has 149,316 reported cases compared with Spain at 146,690. Italy is now in third place with 139,422 cases reported on Wednesday. In total, the United States has recorded over 417,000 cases and 14,100 deaths, according to the Reuters tally.
The United States was prepared this week for what one official called the "peak death week" of the coronavirus and saw a record 1,900 new deaths on Tuesday.
European countries, including hardest-hit Italy and Spain, have started looking ahead to easing lockdowns but their coronavirus-related fatality rates have fluctuated after initially showing a decline.
Spain's official coronavirus death toll edged higher again on Wednesday but officials say the epidemic is in a slowdown phase.
Italy imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 9 to slow the spread of the virus and Spain followed on March 14. New York state required all residents to stay home except for essential business on March 20 and now more than 94% of Americans are under similar orders.
Yemen's Houthis launch ballistic missile at city of Marib
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/09/2020 12:26 AM
Google bans Zoom desktop app from employee laptops
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:43 PM
US to seize exports of masks and gloves amid coronavirus crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 10:13 PM
20 doctors at Mexican public hospital test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 09:05 PM
After Trump criticism, UN chief says now not time to assess response
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:23 PM
New York has 779 more deaths, governor says social distancing working
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:20 PM
Worldwide coronavirus cases at 1.41 million, death toll crosses 83,400
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:16 PM
WHO head dismisses suggestions he's too close to China
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 08:15 PM
Man behind France knife attack charged with terrorism offenses, murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:34 PM
WHO head defends handling of coronavirus against Trump criticism
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:33 PM
British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,097, up 938
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 07:32 PM
Italy's Lombardy sees daily death tally slow, but cases accelerate
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:44 PM
Northern Irish truck driver pleads guilty over Vietnamese truck deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:34 PM
Bernie Sanders suspends 2020 Democratic campaign
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/08/2020 06:31 PM
Emergency regulations regarding phone tracking extended
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/08/2020 04:55 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by