New exit poll shows 15 seats for the Joint List

According to the poll, Center-Right bloc won a total of 53 seats and the Center-Left bloc a total of 59.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 18, 2019 01:47
Joint List leader Ayman Odeh votes, September 17, 2019

Joint List leader Ayman Odeh votes, September 17, 2019. (photo credit: JOINT LIST)

According to an updated exit poll on Channel 13, the Joint List won 15 seats. Moreover Blue and White leader Benny Gantz won 32 seats and Netanyahu’s Likud party won 30 seats.

The Center-Right bloc had a total of 53 seats and the Center-Left bloc a total of 59.

The poll also predicted 9 seats for Shas, 8 for both Yisrael Beytenu and UTJ, and 6 for Yamina, Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union, while all other parties failed to pass the electoral threshold.

Joint List candidate and MK Ahmed Tibi said that he hoped the exit poll findings would be confirmed in the final results.

If this proved to be true “Arabs did flock to the polls, bringing the historic victory,” he added.

Channel 13 pollster Camil Fuchs had the most accurate exit poll in the April election.

According to an updated exit poll on Kan, Blue and White won 32 seats, Likud 31, Joint List 13, Yisrael Beytenu 9, Shas 9, UTJ 8, Yamina 7, and both Labor-Gesher and Democratic Union 6.


September 18, 2019
Avigdor Liberman: Only option is national-unity government

By JEREMY SHARON

