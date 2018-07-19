Nikki Haley: Human Rights Council is the United Nations’ greatest failure

Breaking news.
Ambassador Nikki Haley, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, slammed the UN Human Rights Council during a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
“Judged by how far it has fallen short of its promise, the Human Rights Council is the United Nations’ greatest failure," said Haley.
"It has taken the idea of human dignity – the idea that is at the center of our national creed and the birthright of every human being – and it has reduced it to just another instrument of international politics. And that is a great tragedy. I don’t come to this conclusion happily, or lightly," she continued.
"To this day, the United States does more for human rights, both inside the UN and around the world, than any other country. And we will continue to do that. We just won’t do it inside a Council that consistently fails the cause of human rights.”