Nine environmental groups sue over Trump auto emissions move

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 19:01
WASHINGTON - Nine U.S. environmental groups sued the U.S. Transportation Department on Friday over its effort to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions and electric vehicle requirements.

The groups include Environment America, Public Citizen, Sierra Club, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Last week, a group of 23 states filed a similar suit in U.S. District Court in Washington. The Trump administration's determination is formally set to take effect in late November.


