The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

North Korea claims country 100% free of coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 15:07
North Korea has had no cases of the new coronavirus that is spreading in neighboring China, a health ministry official said on state media on Sunday.
North Korea has ended most flights with neighboring China and Russia, imposed mandatory quarantines on any foreigners arriving in the country and ended international tourism programs, among other measures.
In remarks carried by state broadcaster KRT, health ministry official Song In Bom said the lack of confirmed cases is not a reason to slacken prevention efforts.
"Just because there is no case of the new coronavirus in our country, we should not be too relieved, but have civil awareness and work together for prevention," he said.
Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 02:35 PM
Iraq bans entry of foreigners coming from China over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 02:11 PM
Balloons found in open field in the Negev, suspected to be incendiary
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 01:00 PM
Lawyer impersonator arrested after license was revoked seven years prior
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 12:57 PM
Motor racing-Formula E calls off Sanya race due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 12:21 PM
China reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Hunan province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 11:25 AM
Indonesia to stop flights to and from China amid coronavirus epidemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 11:15 AM
Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 11:10 AM
Japan: Three people evacuated from China tested positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 11:08 AM
More British nationals return to Europe from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 11:05 AM
Hit-and-run suspected in Jerusalem - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/02/2020 10:59 AM
Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 10:29 AM
South Korea to bar people who visited coronavirus hit province in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 09:59 AM
Escaping the virus lockdown in Wuhan would have torn his family apart
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 09:51 AM
Philippines detects first African swine fever outbreak in southern province
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/02/2020 09:49 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by