Countries in the Middle East will no longer be able to host US military bases, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s official Farsi-language X/Twitter account posted on Tuesday.

Khamenei’s apparent statement was timed to commemorate the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, a holy event and religious requirement for all Muslims.

“The nations and lands of the region will no longer serve as shields for American bases,” Khamenei wrote.

“America will no longer have a safe haven for mischief and the establishment of military bases in the region,” he continued.

US Central Command, while headquartered in Florida, has a permanent presence at military bases across the region, including in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

An Iranian woman holds a banner of the three Iranian supreme leaders imposed over the Islamic Republic's flag at an anti-Israel and anti-US event in Tehran, May 24, 2026; illustrative. (credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)

Khamenei also threatened Israel, calling it the “shaky Zionist regime and cancerous tumor.”

Israel has “drawn near to the final stages of their cursed demise,” he added, citing a “prescient statement” of his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, approximately a decade ago, which predicted that Israel would no longer exist 25 years from then, i.e., within 15 years from now.

Khamenei praises Hezbollah's 'resistance' against Israel, US

Iran’s leader also praised Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, who act as the regime’s proxy force on the frontlines against Israel.

The “mujahideen of the resistance front, especially in dear Lebanon [Hezbollah], achieved remarkable victories against the two fully armed terrorist American-Zionist militaries,” he wrote.

Iran, for its part, also “succeeded in rendering the Zionist regime helpless” during Operation Roaring Lion, he claimed. They also “delivered a harsh slap to the aggressor America and thwarted the enemy in its goal of forcing Iran’s surrender,” he added.

Khamenei invited “all Islamic countries and governments to friendship and cooperation for the good and benevolence” to resolve the “issues” facing the Islamic world.

He stated that “disavowing the polytheists holds double importance” this year, particularly the “depth and breadth of disavowing America and the Zionist regime.” Disavowing anti-Islamic ideas, such as ‘polytheism,’ is part of the Hajj’s ceremonial rituals.

This will lead to “‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ being the common slogan of the Islamic Ummah (people),” as well as among the “oppressed of the world, especially the youth,” he argued.