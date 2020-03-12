Number of coronavirus patients in Israel rises to 100 - Health Ministry

The number of Israelis who have been diagnosed with coronavirus rose to 100 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.Of those diagnosed with the virus, 91 are in hospital, one is being admitted and five are being treated by other means.Three Israelis have already recovered from the virus.As the country went to be on Wednesday, there were 97 people.Over the last week, the Health Ministry has been rolling out new restrictions on Israelis to help stop the spread of the potentially lethal virus. On Wednesday evening, the ministry said that public gatherings could not longer have more than 100 people. In addition, the ministry advised that universities and other higher education institutions should prepare for distance learning ahead of their possible closure.Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov advised that Israelis "change your lifestyle to deal with an external threat" and reminded them that it is the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions that are most at risk for becoming fatally ill from COVID-19.Earlier in the week, the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that all people entering Israel from abroad would be required to adhere to 14 days of home-quarantine. Foreigners who cannot prove they have a place to stay will be refused entry.