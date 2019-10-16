Ocasio-Cortez to endorse Sanders for 2020 Democratic nomination

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks to members of the media following a televised town hall event on the “Green New Deal” in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

WASHINGTON - High-profile progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar threw their support behind Bernie Sanders' campaign for president as the U.S. Senator held his own on Tuesday during a three-hour debate just weeks after suffering a heart attack.



The two U.S. congresswomen were both endorsing the Democratic socialist candidate's bid for the White House, Sanders' campaign said.The endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, the newest star on the leftist stage, and Omar, a Muslim congresswoman who has been the frequent target of U.S. President Donald Trump, suggested Sanders remained the left's favored nominee.



"Bernie is leading a working class movement to defeat Donald Trump that transcends generation, ethnicity and geography," said Omar in a statement.



Ocasio-Cortez would endorse Sanders at his comeback rally on Saturday in New York, campaign spokesman Mike Casca confirmed.



National polls have shown fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren, a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, pulling ahead of Sanders as a frontrunner alongside former Vice President Joe Biden.



Sanders' Oct. 1 heart attack had led to questions about whether the 78-year-old was still a top contender among the 19 Democrats running to take on Trump in November 2020.



