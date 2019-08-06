Two injured, one critical, in explosion at Tel Hashomer military base

An IDF worker was seriously injured as a result of a fire extinguisher explosion in routine work at Tel Hashomer military base, in the center of the country, an IDF spokesperson confirmed.



A second worker was also lightly injured. Both workers have been taken to hospital.This is a developing story.





