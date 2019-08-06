Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two injured, one critical, in explosion at Tel Hashomer military base

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 6, 2019 13:00
An IDF worker was seriously injured as a result of a fire extinguisher explosion in routine work at Tel Hashomer military base, in the center of the country, an IDF spokesperson confirmed.

A second worker was also lightly injured. Both workers have been taken to hospital.This is a developing story.


