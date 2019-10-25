One person dead in Baghdad anti-government protests

BAGHDAD - A protester died in Baghdad on Friday, after being struck in the face by a tear gas cannister, police and medical sources said.



Iraqi security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to repel crowds who began marching towards Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });