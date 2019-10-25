Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One person dead in Baghdad anti-government protests

By REUTERS
October 25, 2019 13:51
BAGHDAD - A protester died in Baghdad on Friday, after being struck in the face by a tear gas cannister, police and medical sources said.

Iraqi security forces used tear gas and stun grenades to repel crowds who began marching towards Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone.


