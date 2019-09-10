Otzma Yehudit: We hope Netanyahu will make the right decision

Right-wing party Otzma Yehudit offered congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the statement made during his Tuesday address.



"We hope the prime minister will make the right decision and form a strong right-wing government," they said,

Netanyahu said that, if reelected in the upcoming elections, he means to extend full sovereignty over the Jordan valley.

