Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Otzma Yehudit: We hope Netanyahu will make the right decision

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 18:43
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Right-wing party Otzma Yehudit offered congratulations to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the statement made during his Tuesday address. 

"We hope the prime minister will make the right decision and form a strong right-wing government," they said,

Netanyahu said that, if reelected in the upcoming elections, he means to extend full sovereignty over the Jordan valley.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 10, 2019
Yesha Council welcomes Netanyahu's statement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut