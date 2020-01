Supporters of the Kahanist Otzma Yehudit political party were seen handing out candies at Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem to celebrate the US decision to assassinate of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike in Baghdad on January 2.The handing out of candies following security incidences is commonly seen among supporters of Palestinian terrorist organizations following major attacks on Israeli soldiers or civilians.

