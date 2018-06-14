June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
PM: Australia punished soldiers over Nazi flag-flying incident in Afghanistan

By REUTERS
June 14, 2018 09:15
SYDNEY - Australian soldiers who flew a Nazi swastika flag over their fighting vehicle in Afghanistan more than a decade ago were "wrong" and punished at the time, Australia's prime minister said on Thursday, after a picture of the incident emerged.

The flag was attached to a military jeep in the photo taken during a patrol in Afghanistan in 2007, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), which published the picture.

"The flag obviously was removed and the personnel involved were disciplined," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters in the Tasmanian state capital of Hobart, without specifying their punishment.

"It was absolutely wrong and their commanders took action at the time," he said.


