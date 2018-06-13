June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Netanyahu praises IDF, Shin Bet for arresting murderer of soldier

By
June 13, 2018 12:01
Israel will continue to bring to justice anyone who attacks or tries to attack Israeli civilians or IDF soldiers, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday following the arrest of the alleged murderer of IDF St.-Sgt. Ronen Lubarsky.

 “A Duvedan soldier is the one who was killed, and Duvdevan is the unit that apprehended the terrorist,” Netanyahu said before a meeting with visiting Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov. Duvdevan is an elite, counter-terrorist commando unit.

Netanyahu congratulated the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for its impressive intelligence and operational capabilities in arresting the terrorist.


