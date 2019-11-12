Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Palestinian Islamic Jihad: we are not interested in calm

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 12:11
Palestinian Islamic Jihad made it clear in statements that they are not ready for opening channels with Egypt in order to reach a ceasefire with Israel.

According to senior figures, there is no way to stop escalation following the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata early Tuesday, who was a senior commander in the organization.


