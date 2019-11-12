Palestinian Islamic Jihad: we are not interested in calm

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad made it clear in statements that they are not ready for opening channels with Egypt in order to reach a ceasefire with Israel.
According to senior figures, there is no way to stop escalation following the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata early Tuesday, who was a senior commander in the organization.
