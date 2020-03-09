The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Palestinian PM: Coordinating with Jordan to close border crossings

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 9, 2020 12:11
As the coronavirus outbreak spread through the West Bank, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated on Monday that the Palestinian Authority is coordinating with Jordan about closing the bridges connecting Jordan to Israel and the PA "soon" and that there will be prior warning to those who need to return or leave the area, according to the Palestinian WAFA news.
Shtayyeh also announced a new infection in Bethlehem, bringing the total number of infections in the PA to 20. 137 tests were being examined on Monday at noon. A new hospital in Bethlehem is equipped to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
Sudanese PM survives assassination attempt
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 11:57 AM
China calls for peace dialog after North Korea launches projectiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 09:45 AM
Cruise ship heads to Singapore after rebuff over virus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 05:09 AM
Mainland China reports 40 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 03:46 AM
South Korea reports 69 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 03:35 AM
Woman in serious condition following car accident by Latrun
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 02:12 AM
North Korea fires three unidentified projectiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 01:10 AM
Saudi Arabia suspends travel to / from 9 countries over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/09/2020 12:55 AM
Soccer player Ismaeel Ryan gets put under quarantine, released
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/09/2020 12:36 AM
Health Ministry: Anyone who was near Bethlehem should be quarantined
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 11:53 PM
Third person dies of coronavirus in the UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 11:42 PM
39 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus - Health Ministry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 10:19 PM
29th Israeli diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:31 PM
Gantz instructs negotiators to prepare for talks with Joint List
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/08/2020 09:10 PM
Oregon declares emergency as coronavirus cases double to 14
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/08/2020 08:49 PM
