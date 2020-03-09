Palestinian PM: Coordinating with Jordan to close border crossings

Shtayyeh also announced a new infection in Bethlehem, bringing the total number of infections in the PA to 20. 137 tests were being examined on Monday at noon. A new hospital in Bethlehem is equipped to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

As the coronavirus outbreak spread through the West Bank, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh stated on Monday that the Palestinian Authority is coordinating with Jordan about closing the bridges connecting Jordan to Israel and the PA "soon" and that there will be prior warning to those who need to return or leave the area, according to the Palestinian WAFA news.