17-year old Palestinian youth Mohamad Elhadad was shot in the chest by IDF forces in the city of Hebron on Tuesday after he assaulted them with Molotov cocktails.

An IDF officer speaking on condition of anonymity said the IDF protocol always gave soldiers in the field the right to respond to life-threatening violence with fire-power to remove the danger.

He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.