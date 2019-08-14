Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Parents of 3-month-old arrested on suspicion of abuse

The 3-month-old infant was hospitalized for a few days ago at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where she has been under medical supervision.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 14, 2019 09:58
Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba.

Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel Police arrested the parents of a 3-month-old infant who was hospitalized after suffering neglected and assault, Maariv reported on Wednesday.

The 3-month-old was hospitalized a few days ago at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where she has been under medical supervision.

The minor's parents, Beersheba residents, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting their baby, and brought to a hearing at Beersheba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.


Related Content

ZAKA MEDICAL personnel attend the scene where Ofir Hisdai was shot dead during an argument over a pa
August 14, 2019
Ramle parking lot shooter Victor Katan indicted for murder

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings