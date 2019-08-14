Parents of 3-month-old arrested on suspicion of abuse

Israel Police arrested the parents of a 3-month-old infant who was hospitalized after suffering neglected and assault, Maariv reported on Wednesday.



The 3-month-old was hospitalized a few days ago at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where she has been under medical supervision.

The minor's parents, Beersheba residents, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting their baby, and brought to a hearing at Beersheba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.This is a developing story.

