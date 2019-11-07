Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pentagon: Revenue from Syria oil fields to go to SDF, not United States

By REUTERS
November 7, 2019 19:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon said on Thursday that revenue from oil fields in northeastern Syria will go to U.S.-backed forces rather than the United States itself.

"The revenue from this is not going to the U.S., this is going to the SDF," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters. The SDF stands for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.Hoffman added that the United States expects Turkey to hold to account any Ankara-backed forces who allegedly commit war crimes in northeast Syria.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 7, 2019
U.S. House committee says Bolton threatened to sue if subpoenaed

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings