Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pentagon: We will continue to aid Kurdish militias

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 03:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman made it clear Thursday that "the United States is still helping the Kurdish militias in northern Syria against ISIS."

Hoffman warned Turkey that it should prepare for possible war crimes allegations.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 8, 2019
Clashes between protesters and government supporters in Bolivia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings