Peru's VP resigns from role as 'interim president,' calls for new election

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 07:23
LIMA - Peru's Vice President Mercedes Araoz announced on Tuesday that she was declining the opposition's designation to be interim president and resigning her post as second-in-command in hopes of opening the door to new general elections.

In a late-night post on Twitter, Araoz posted her resignation letter, citing the Organization of American States' statement earlier in the day that only the Constitutional Tribunal should settle a dispute over the legality of President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve Congress.


