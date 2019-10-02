Peru's VP resigns from role as 'interim president,' calls for new election

LIMA - Peru's Vice President Mercedes Araoz announced on Tuesday that she was declining the opposition's designation to be interim president and resigning her post as second-in-command in hopes of opening the door to new general elections.



In a late-night post on Twitter, Araoz posted her resignation letter, citing the Organization of American States' statement earlier in the day that only the Constitutional Tribunal should settle a dispute over the legality of President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve Congress.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });