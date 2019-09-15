Pistols, ammunition and 1.5 tons of spoiled meat found in Tamra man's home

A resident of the Israeli-Arabic town of Tamra was arrested after police found handguns, ammunition and 1.5 tons of spoiled meat hidden in his house on Sunday morning.





In a joint operation by Israeli police along with border police tasked with curbing illegal firearm possession in Tamra, two handguns and several clips of ammunition were found hidden in a local house.

During the search, police also uncovered a butcher's station keeping meat in improper cooling conditions. Police alerted a removal squad from the department of agriculture which recovered 1.5 tons of spoiled, inedible meat. The meat was confiscated and sent to be destroyed.

The suspect, 33, was arrested and brought in for interrogation for the illegal possession of firearms and distribution of inedible meats.



On Monday he will be brought to discuss a possible extension for his arrest in HaShalom Courthouse in Acre.

