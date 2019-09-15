Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pistols, ammunition and 1.5 tons of spoiled meat found in Tamra man's home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 15, 2019 15:02
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A resident of the Israeli-Arabic town of Tamra was arrested after police found handguns, ammunition and 1.5 tons of spoiled meat hidden in his house on Sunday morning. 

In a joint operation by Israeli police along with border police tasked with curbing illegal firearm possession in Tamra, two handguns and several clips of ammunition were found hidden in a local house.
During the search, police also uncovered a butcher's station keeping meat in improper cooling conditions. Police alerted a removal squad from the department of agriculture which recovered 1.5 tons of spoiled, inedible meat. The meat was confiscated and sent to be destroyed.


The suspect, 33, was arrested and brought in for interrogation for the illegal possession of firearms and distribution of inedible meats.

On Monday he will be brought to discuss a possible extension for his arrest in HaShalom Courthouse in Acre.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 15, 2019
Syrian government artillery pounds south Idlib

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut