Plane crash in Colombia kills 7, injures 3 more

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 16, 2019 16:58
A plane crashed in the middle of a neighborhood in Popayán, Colombia on Monday, resulting in the death of at least seven people and injuring three more, according to Kan.

According to reports, the aircraft took off from the airport in the city and crashed minutes after taking off.




September 16, 2019
Putin praises Rouhani for Iran's role in solving Syria's crisis

By REUTERS

