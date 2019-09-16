Plane crash in Colombia kills 7, injures 3 more

A plane crashed in the middle of a neighborhood in Popayán, Colombia on Monday, resulting in the death of at least seven people and injuring three more, according to Kan.



According to reports, the aircraft took off from the airport in the city and crashed minutes after taking off.



קולומביה: שבעה בני אדם נהרגו ושלושה נפצעו בהתרסקות מטוס בלב שכונת מגורים בעיר פופאיאן@GBrizman pic.twitter.com/C5RV22wjsR — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 16, 2019

