Plane dumps fuel on 17 Los Angeles school children, 6 adults

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 14, 2020 23:56
Firefighters were treating 17 children and six adults for minor injuries on Tuesday after a commercial airliner landing at Los Angeles International airport apparently dumped fuel on their school playground, county fire officials said
"(Firefighters) working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area," the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.
The department said in a second tweet that "70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured."
Other students were being evacuated from the elementary school in suburban Cudahy, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokeswoman said.
The school sits about 16 miles east of the airport, in the path of incoming flights.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the flight, which had initially departed LAX bound for Shanghai, was returning to the airport when it dumped the fuel. Police cars could be seen driving behind the jet with sirens as it landed at LAX, the newspaper said.
It was not immediately clear which law enforcement agency was in charge of the investigation.
Representatives for the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI both said their agencies were not involved in the case. Representatives for the Federal Aviation Administration could not immediately be reached for comment on the incident.
