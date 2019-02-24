IDF soldier agrees to first plea-deal for allegedly beating Palestinians

IDF forces have carried out dozens of arrests as part of the effort to capture the terrorist As'am Barghouti who carried out the shooting attack in Givat Assaf. . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF prosecution and the defense have struck the first plea deal in the case of five IDF soldiers accused of beating two Palestinians while handcuffed and blindfolded.

One of the five soldiers has agreed to confess to beating the Palestinians severely and to a six-and-a-half month prison sentence, though the IDF Public Defender said the deal is not yet set in stone.

The soldier will also be demoted in rank and be given a suspended sentence.

Reportedly negotiations over the fate of the other four soldiers are still in play and their cases could still go to trial.

Last week, one of the five soldiers was released to attend a family wedding in France and also presumably on the basis that his role in the beatings was less than the others.

The other four defendants' detention has been extended numerous times since they were first arrested on January 10.

The five soldiers, who serve in the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, are accused of perpetrating the beatings against two Palestinians on January 8.

The two Palestinians, a father and a son, were detained on suspicion of aiding Asam Barghouti evade authorities. Barghouti was the terrorist responsible for the Givat Assaf West Bank outpost attack-in which two IDF soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion were killed and another solider and female civilian were wounded. The two are still in custody but have not yet been charged.

The accused are said to have removed the son’s blindfold and forced him to watch as his father was beaten.

During the footage, one can hear cries of joy from the soldiers as the Palestinians are beaten and calling for help.

Both Palestinians were hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital due to the beatings.

The indictment of the soldiers also mentioned obstruction of justice charges based on Whats App messages between defendants 3 and 4 about trying to coordinate their narratives.

Also last week, the soldiers' commander, a lieutenant, was indicted for negligence and failing to prevent their actions.

Though the officer was not himself involved in beating the Palestinians , he has already been suspended pending trial in an apparent move by the IDF to crack down on officers who do not restrain their soldiers.

Sunday’s indictment came after attempts to reach a plea deal with the lieutenant failed.

The IDF Prosecution has been adamant that the five soldiers will need to serve some jail time, while the defense has argued that the issue should have been dealt with by disciplinary, not criminal charges.

The IDF Central District Court recommended negotiations over a deal run for two weeks until February 19, but with that deadline long passed, it is unclear how long the negotiations will drag out before a trial.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



