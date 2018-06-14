Police: Explosion in E.J'lem caused while preparing bomb

The explosion in Shua'fat Refugee Camp in east Jerusalem Wednesday night happened during an attempt to build an explosive device, Israel Police said it learned after a preliminary investigation.



One person was critically injured in the explosion, and was taken to hospital.



Police said it found further explosive material in the apartment in which the explosion took place.



Police arrested eight suspects after the explosion, and they were taken for questioning.



It later said in a statement:"The Israel Police will continue to investigate and act openly and covertly against all those involved and possessing explosive material intended for the preparation of explosive devices."



