June 14 2018
|
Tammuz, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Police: Explosion in E.J'lem caused while preparing bomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 14, 2018 10:45
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The explosion in Shua'fat Refugee Camp in east Jerusalem Wednesday night happened during an attempt to build an explosive device, Israel Police said it learned after a preliminary investigation.

One person was critically injured in the explosion, and was taken to hospital.

Police said it found further explosive material in the apartment in which the explosion took place.

Police arrested eight suspects after the explosion, and they were taken for questioning.

It later said in a statement:"The Israel Police will continue to investigate and act openly and covertly against all those involved and possessing explosive material intended for the preparation of explosive devices."


Related Content

Breaking news
June 14, 2018
Italy and France agree 'better migration management needed'

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut