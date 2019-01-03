Police arrest Palestinian suspected of throwing acid on a Haifa woman

Breaking news.
On Wednesday night, police arrested a 31-year-old Palestinian who was suspected of throwing acid into the face of a Haifa woman two weeks ago, ending a complex investigation.
The suspect allegedly met the victim in Haifa on Dec. 16 and poured acid on her face in retaliation for her refusing his advances. He then fled the scene and the victim was evacuated to the hospital.
Since then, the suspect continued threatening the victim and say that he would continue to harm her if she did not respond to his courtship.
It took police two weeks using both intensive interrogation efforts and advanced technology to locate the suspect, who was arrested overnight in the Gush Dan area.
The suspect will be brought to court Thursday morning for a request to extend his remand in the Haifa Magistrate's Court.
