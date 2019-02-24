Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Police arrest head of Waqf following Temple Mount riots

The two senior Wakf officials were arrested following Friday's events on the Temple Mount, when thousands of Palestinians stormed the Golden Gate site that has been closed by a court order.

By
February 24, 2019 08:44
The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques

The Golden Gate also known as the Mercy Gate (R) and the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosques compound in Jerusalem's Old City. (photo credit: THOMAS COEX / AFP)

 
Jerusalem Police on Sunday arrested the Chairman of the Wakf Department in east Jerusalem, Shiekh Abdel Azim Salhab.

Police officers also arrested Sheikh Najeh Bkeirat, deputy director of the Wakf.
The two senior Wakf officials were arrested following Friday's events on the Temple Mount,  when thousands of Palestinians stormed the Golden Gate site that has been closed by a court order since 2003.

Abdel Nasser Abu al Basal, the Jordanian minister for Wakf affairs, strongly condemned the arrest of the officials and said it was a "dangerous and serious escalation." The Jordanian minister also warned that the arrests would harm Jordan's role as custodian of the holy shrines in Jerusalem.


The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf is an Islamic religious trust best known for controlling and managing the current Islamic edifices on and around the Temple Mount. The east Jerusalem Wakf is controlled by Jordan.

This is a developing story.

