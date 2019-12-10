The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Three Jews, police officer injured in shooting near NJ kosher supermarket

Multiple reports say that the shooting was at or near a Kosher supermarket, some citing JC Kosher Supermarket as the location and others saying it was at a nearby bodega.

By RACHEL WOLF  
DECEMBER 10, 2019 22:22
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the New York City truck attack in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., November 1, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/ASHLEE ESPINAL)
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the New York City truck attack in Paterson, New Jersey, U.S., November 1, 2017
(photo credit: REUTERS/ASHLEE ESPINAL)
A police officer was shot in Jersey City, New Jersey during an ongoing active shooter situation, NBC News 4 reported on Tuesday. Multiple reports say that the shooting was at or near a Kosher supermarket, some citing JC Kosher Supermarket as the location and others saying it was at a nearby bodega.
At least one of the shooters was "neutralIzed" inside a Jersey City bodega, a law enforcement source told CNN. The source said that a robot was sent into the scene to give law officials more information.
A source told The Jerusalem Post that one person injured in the attack was from the small Satmar community in the area. There are some 100 Satmar families which have moved in to the area in the past two years.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that one Hassidic person was shot in his hand while running away and that two more were reportedly injured inside store during the shooting. The ministry reported that injured persons are not Israeli citizens.
Two gunmen opened fire in a convenience store, hitting at least one officer in the shoulder, the New York Times reported. However, a law enforcement officer who spoke News 4  said it was at least one gunman, but did not specify a number.
A person working nearby told Huffington Post that the incident occurred at JC Kosher Supermarket.
One Jersey City resident told CBS News that it is “a very high crime area. We’re used to gunshots, but nothing like this that’s happening now.”
The New Jersey State PBA tweeted, “We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts.”

According to News 4, Jersey City SWAT teams and state police responded to the incident, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and FBI are ready to get involved as needed.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed on Twitter that the New York Police Department (NYPD) is "closely monitoring the ongoing situation in Jersey City and we are ready to assist in any way we can."
ATF Newark tweeted, "Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ."

The School District of Jersey City announced on Facebook hat a number of schools were on lockdown.
"All students and staff are safe, however a number of schools are on lockdown due to police activity.
PS 12 14 29 41 40 SHS LHS Innovation Academy I and Infinity. However, the list can change as needed."
"We are on lockdown. Absolutely on lockdown. Everybody in the school seems okay,” a Sacred Heart School official told The New York Post, adding, “There was so much gun fire. A lot. More than we’ve ever heard.”
“First there was some gun fire, then more, then more,” the school official said. “We immediately went into safety protocols and everyone is in the school and doing well.”
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wrote in a statement on Twitter that, "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown."
"I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."
The White House says that President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting "and continues to monitor the situation."

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
This is a developing story.


Tags police shooting New Jersey
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's rhetoric By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach No Holds Barred: Nancy Pelosi could use a little hate By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: A third round of elections: who's to blame? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Gantz, Don’t give in By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Politics and indictments aside By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by