Police vehicles, ambulances outside evacuated hotel in Russia's Rostov

MOSCOW - Russian police vehicles and ambulances surrounded the Topos Congress-Hotel in the soccer World Cup host city of Rostov-on-Don late on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.
Police had earlier evacuated the hotel, according to hotel staff. Reuters witnesses said they were told by police that they had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.
None of the teams participating in the tournament was reported to be staying at the hotel in question.