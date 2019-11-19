Policeman who shot Solomon Tekah to be indicted for negligent death

The policeman who shot Ethiopian 18-year-old Solomon Tekah will be charged with negligence causing death at the hearing, the Police Investigation Department announced Tuesday.Though State Attorney Shai Nitzan had also considered a murder charge early on and had considered closing the case, he reportedly eventually settled on negligent homicide because the policeman did fire negligently, and the shooting did lead to Tekah’s death.Tekah’s killing shook the country and led to nation-wide protests by the Ethiopian community about dangerous discrimination by police and racism against them in general.His lawyer maintained that he acted out of self-defense and therefore, there is no room for criminal persecution.