Polish cities wheel out communist nostalgia to get citizens drinking tap water

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Polish cities are resorting to communist-era mobile soda fountains to convince residents to switch to drinking tap water.
Many Poles still believe tap water isn't safe to drink, despite recent upgrades of city water systems, prompting authorities to introduce a modern version of the water trolley that was an integral feature of the city landscape during communist times.
This time, flavored tap water is also available, such as with raspberry syrup, to make it more appealing.
The water trolleys, known as 'saturators', are now seen in public squares in big provincial cities. They are linked to the municipal water supply network and carbonate the water.
Adam Grabowski, who operates five trolley 'saturators' and two buffet versions of the soda fountain in the southern city of Katowice, said the element of nostalgia is making them popular, particularly among middle-aged and older people who remember the original trolleys.
"In a fraction of a second, people travel back in time and feel younger," said Grabowski.
Katowice and other big cities used EU funds to modernize and develop their water systems in the past two decades.
"We hope (residents) will see that tap water is tasty and will come home and drink it at home as well. That's what our campaign is about," said Agnieszka Jaszkaniec, a spokeswoman for Katowice Waterworks.
Other Polish cities that have launched tap water campaigns using 'saturators' include Poznan, Czestochowa, Sosnowiec and Bialystok.
Residents of smaller towns and cities, however, may still have reason to be wary of tap water. Unlike in larger cities, many of the water systems in these places are over 50 years old, potentially affecting the water quality, according to a report released by the Polish Supreme Audit Office in June.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>