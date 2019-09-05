Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Poll: 60 seats for the right wing, Otzma Yehudit clears threshold

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 13:37
For the first time in this election cycle, the far-right Kahanist party Otzma Yehudit cleared the electoral threshold in a poll conducted by The Knesset Channel, published on Thursday.

Even so, the poll showed the right wing bloc still stuck at 60 Knesset seats, not enough to form an all right-wing coalition along with the religious parties.The poll showed the Likud party tied with Blue and White with 31 Knesset seats. 

The Joint List was tied with the Yamina party with 11 seats.

Yisrael Beytenu has 9 seats, followed by the haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas with 8 and 7 seats respectively.

Labor- Gesher and The Democratic Union are tied with 5 seats each, and Otzma Yehudit closes off the list for the first time ever with 4.

The online poll was conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 4th, included 512 test subjects and had a margin of error of 4.4%.


