Pompeo: US mission is to avoid war with Iran

By REUTERS
September 22, 2019 16:53
The United States aims to avoid war with Iran and the additional troops ordered to be deployed in the Gulf region are for "deterrence and defense,," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

Speaking to Fox News Sunday, Pompeo added that he was confident that U.S. President Donald Trump would take action if such deterrence measures fail and this was well understood by the Iranian leadership.


