Pompeo speaks with Netanyahu about Iran threat

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Iran following the U.S. air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.
Netanyahu "and I just spoke and underscored the importance of countering Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region," Pompeo said on Twitter, adding that he was "always grateful for Israel’s steadfast support in defeating terrorism."
