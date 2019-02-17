Pompeo to visit Kuwait next month, says Kuwait's deputy foreign minister

Sunni and Shi'ite worshippers, together with Emir Sheikh Sabah al Ahmed al Sabah, pray at the Grand Mosque of Kuwait, in Kuwait City [File].
(photo credit: REUTERS)
CAIRO - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Kuwait next month to hold the third round of strategic dialog between the two countries, Kuwait's state news agency quoted the deputy foreign minister, Khaled Al-Jarallah, as saying on Sunday.
Pompeo visited several Arab capitals in January, including in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, in part to reassure allies after President Donald Trump said he would start withdrawing US troops from Syria. He had to cut a short his Middle East trip to return to the United States for a family funeral.
