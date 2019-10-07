Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Portugal's PM Costa says he won election, to stick to pact with far-left

By REUTERS
October 7, 2019 02:28
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LISBON - Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said his Socialist party had won Sunday's parliamentary election and that Portuguese voters had shown they wanted to stick to the past four years' pact with far-left parties.

He also mentioned negotiations with the People-Animals-Nature party (PAN) party.

Costa said he would continue to cut the budget deficit and the debt.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 7, 2019
Explosions heard in northern Syria - local reports

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings