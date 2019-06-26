Poway Chabad Rabbi: Let's turn swords of social media into conduit of light and kindness

Breaking news.
During a special address to the UN, Chabad of Poway Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein called on each and every nation to bring more light into the world.
"Don't fight darkness in the world with darkness, fight darkness with light," Goldstein said.Goldstein encouraged social media users not to use the Internet in the same way as the Poway Synagogue "terrorist" did.
"We are going to flood the Internet to encourage people to do good deeds... to do random acts of kindness, which will bring light to the world," he said "Let us turn the swords of social media into a conduit of light and kindness."
He added that he had lost his finger, and said with "our fingers" we should be pointing out the good and not the bad in each other.
"Don't use your finger to point at [the bad of] each other," he said. Use the finger to point at each other what is good about us,"
"We were all put on this Earth for a purpose," he emphasized.
He also called on all the nations of the world to go back to the basics, "I ask every nation to take on and apply the seven Noahide laws."
